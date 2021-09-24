Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 24, 2021 - 8,887 new cases over past seven days across state, 708 in Region 5

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, the state saw 8,887 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, and Region 5 saw 708 new cases over the past seven days.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 1,141, and COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 are at 91, according to the latest update from the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 86% of COVID-19 cases from September 9 to September 15 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 9 to September 15.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 23.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,002 new cases.

· 39 new deaths.

· 1,141 patients hospitalized (51 fewer than previous update).

· 87% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 44 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 71 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 91 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 42 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 20 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 23, 2021

Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT
|
The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad reaction to the flu shot several years ago.

National

COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot

Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT
|
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling, they are recommending flu vaccines.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 22, 2021 - 99 new deaths statewide, 8 in Region 5

Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

National

COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed

Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT
|
Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 21, 2021 - New cases in Region 5 under 50 for first time since July

Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

National

Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate

Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT
|
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status to the city.

National

US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT
|
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.

Coronavirus

Shreveport, Lake Charles mayors enter into friendly competition to increase vaccination rates

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT
|
By Rachael Thomas
Mayors Adrian Perkins and Nic Hunter have announced a friendly competition between Shreveport and Lake Charles to see which city’s residents can achieve the highest increase in first dose COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of October.