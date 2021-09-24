‘Clean out the Freezer and Pantry Day’: Food drive benefiting Abraham’s Tent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual “Clean Out the Freezer and Pantry Day,” sponsored by Sportsmen For the Hungry, in affiliation with Hunters For the Hungry, is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26.

Organizers say a convenient and safe drive-thru drop-off service will be provided from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Gordon’s Drug Store parking lot, located at 2716 Lake St. in Lake Charles.

Organizers are encouraging Lake Area residents to clean out their freezers and pantries to help the hungry in our community.

Donations of wrapped and labeled frozen meat and fish (wild and domestic), canned or boxed foods, rice, cooking oil, seasonings, vegetables, and paper goods will be accepted, according to organizers.

Organizers say all donations will be delivered directly to Abraham’s Tent, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide food for the poor and hungry in Lake Charles every day of the year.

