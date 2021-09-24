Arrest made following high-speed pursuit in Lake Charles
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Lake Charles, according to Lake Charles Police.
Sgt. Desormeaux says the pursuit was in reference to a vehicle that was stolen at a gas station on Gerstner Memorial Blvd. today, Sept. 24, 2021.
Officers have made one arrest and recovered the stolen vehicle. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
