50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Arrest made following high-speed pursuit in Lake Charles

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Lake Charles, according to Lake Charles Police.

Sgt. Desormeaux says the pursuit was in reference to a vehicle that was stolen at a gas station on Gerstner Memorial Blvd. today, Sept. 24, 2021.

Officers have made one arrest and recovered the stolen vehicle. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures through the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant start to our Friday, nice weather sticks around for the weekend
Five accused of Lake Charles ATM theft
Five accused of Lake Charles ATM theft
Five accused of Lake Charles ATM theft
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2021