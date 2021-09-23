Woman accused of attempting to run over two people, including officer

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman is accused of attempting to run over an officer and another individual early Thursday morning.

Capt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department, said the officer was responding to a disturbance on the 400 block of N. Claiborne after 2 a.m. when the alleged incident happened.

Authorities say no one was injured in the incident which involved the officer firing at the vehicle as it tried to hit him. The suspect, Faby Bunch, 41, was arrested for attempted second-degree homicide, reckless driving, driving under suspension, and resisting an officer.

Gully said Bunch had been involved in a verbal altercation at a residence in the 400 block of N. Claiborne earlier. She had previously left the residence and was told to leave after returning. When she returned a third time a physical altercation took place which was broken up by bystanders, according to Gully.

After the physical altercation, Bunch allegedly left the residence but continued to drive up and down the road revving her engine. Gully says she also drove into the yard, causing damage to the property.

Bunch then left the residence heading north on N. Claiborne in her vehicle. As the officer was speaking with the complainant in the driveway, Bunch’s vehicle was seen traveling southbound on N. Claiborne Street heading toward where the officer and complainant were standing, Gully said.

According to the officer, the vehicle continued to accelerate toward him and the complainant. Gully says the officer used his flashlight to signal the driver and yelled for Bunch to stop, but the vehicle continued accelerating.

The officer drew his handgun and fired multiple shots at the vehicle, Gully said. When the vehicle stopped and Bunch was ordered out of the vehicle, complying after multiple commands.

Gully says the officer tased Buch after she continued to move towards him after being told to get on the ground.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information on this incident to contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.

