Family, friends honor Vinton firefighter who died from COVID-19

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The town of Vinton is mourning the loss of one of their own. Jeff Perry died last week after battling COVID-19.

On Wednesday, sirens echoed, flags flew at half staff, and lines of cars honored the life of Perry. He was a volunteer firefighter in Vinton for over 30 years. His boots, uniform and helmet were displayed in front of the station for fellow firefighters to salute one last time.

The funeral was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a funeral procession past the station and down their main downtown street. A Vinton firetruck held Perry’s casket, which stopped at the station, and drove through the bay, beginning the procession. This also gave Perry the chance to come out of the bay on the truck one more time.

Other firefighters and law enforcement agencies came to support their fallen hero. Calcasieu, Sulphur and Allen were among those involved. At the end of the procession, an American flag hung from the ladder of a Calcasieu fire truck.

Chief Chris Vice of the Vinton Fire Department said they just wanted the day to honor Perry because he meant so much to fellow firefighters and the Vinton community.

“We really hope to honor him today, and we hope that he’s looking down and going to be happy with the way we honor his legacy today,” Vice said.

Perry was well-known in his community, and Chief Vice said Perry was loved by everybody who met him.

“He’s gonna leave a large hole in the fire department,” Vice said.

His colleagues describe him as charismatic and selfless.

“Jeff was one of a kind. When he walked in a room, he would light up the whole room. He would do anything for anybody but would never ask for anything in return,” Vice said.

Vice said one of his notable selfless acts is when he spent hours upon hours serving the community after Hurricane Laura without telling people that his home had major damage. He would work long hours helping Vinton residents then go home and work to re-build his house.

Vice said his passing effected many people in their community, and that they will truly miss their brother and friend.

“As far as people he’s leaving behind, I’d say all of us, the whole community. He’s gonna be sorely missed in this town,” Vice said. “The fire department, the whole town is just heart broken over this. We’re gonna miss our buddy.”

Perry was fighting COVID-19 in a Baton Rouge hospital for several weeks before his passing. Along with firefighters and the community, Perry is survived by a long list of family members.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Perry of Vinton; his fiance’, Tricia Hooper of Vinton; his sisters, Regina Perry Combs and Steven LeBlanc of Spring, Texas, and Yvette Perry Bonsall and Deonte Peters of Sulphur; his step-daughter, Lyndsie Blanchard and husband, Garrett of Sulphur and their children, Henley and Hallie Blanchard; and his nieces and nephews, Cody LaCombe, Kelsie LaCombe, Allyson White, and Gabriel Bonsall.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Perry and his great-nephew, Ja’Koby LaCombe.

To view Perry’s obituary, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.