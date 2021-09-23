50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2021.

Leonard Landry Jr., 62, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Alanna Jade Caldwell, 21, Sulphur: Identity theft under $300 (4 charges); identity theft of $1,000 or more (5 charges); bank fraud (11 charges); forgery (11 charges).

Kenneth James Stillson III, 35, Ragley: Aggravated assault on a peace officer; theft under $5,000; desecration of graves; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; instate detainer (2 charges).

Gage Cruz Cantu, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Isiah Desean Davidson, 29, Jennings: Trespassing; harassment.

Damin Joseph Foytlin, 38, Rayne: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Willie Frank Porter, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brandon Antonio Carter, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; federal detainer.

Carlin Jason Richard Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000; possession of a firearm by a felon; property damage under $1,000.

Landen Shane Savoy, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; strangulation; property damage under $1,000.

Wallace Cade Snyder, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Damien Dewain Louis Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; aggravated battery; use of a dangerous weapon during a crime; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Rene Smith Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Allen Lebaron Jr., 36, Sulphur: Burglary; attempted theft under $1,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court.

Jessica Rae Chambers, 41, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Brandon Blake Vincent, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment; battery of a dating partner; contempt of court.

Keith Joseph Degruy, 59, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Chloe Nicole Harris, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Ryan Anthony Hahn, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Fredrick Russell Norwood Jr., 33, Baton Rouge: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; instate detainer.

Christopher Jordae Bell, 31, Baton Rouge: Attempt and conspiracy; creation, distribution, or possession of a counterfeit schedule II drug.

Andrew Ryan Montgomery, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

