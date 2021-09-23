Sulphur Veterans Day parade planned

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Just like many other events last year, the City of Sulphur’s annual Veterans Day Celebration and parade had to be cancelled because of Covid-19. But Mayor Mike Danahay says the city’s armed forces commission is forging ahead with plans for November 13.

“After all the delays with the pandemic and the storms, we are finally able to come back and honor all our veterans in our city,” said Danahay.

Organizers are changing things around a bit this time around. Gerrit Lawrence says a luncheon honoring veterans will kick off the celebration, with the parade scheduled for afternoon.

“We’re going to honor our veterans with a nice parade afterwards,” said Lawrence. “We should have some custom cars. Hopefully we’re going to have the high school involved, I’ve got a meeting with them. I seriously think this is going to be the best one we’ve ever had.”

The parade will begin at the Grove and will move east on Cypress Street. Pandemic precautions will still be taken.

“I think it’s great we can get out here and do this again,” said Lawrence. “We ask people if they have any concerns, wear a mask. We’re not going to require it, but we are gonna ask if they would. We’ll have hand washing stations, plus there are restrooms there.”

Mayor Danahay says the veterans deserved to be honored again.

“They did make the sacrifice and they gave of themselves to make sure that we enjoy those freedoms that our forefathers had given to us. They’re the vanguard of those freedoms.”

For more information on the Sulphur Veterans Day Parade, contact Lawrence at Webtronics at 337-794-2384 or call Sulphur City Hall at 337-527-4500.

