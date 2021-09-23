Sports Person of the Week - Derrick Paul

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Charging Indians are making waves in their first season back on the gridiron with the team’s first 2-0 start since 2007. Junior running back Derrick Paul has been a big part of their resurgence.

“I’ve been learning a lot in each game. Each game I try my best to get better” said Paul.

It’s fitting because this is Paul’s first year playing high school football. He’s showed off his play-making ability last week rushing for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the Charging Indians’ 43-22 win over Peabody. He credits his offensive line for having his back.

“I’d like to thank my o-line because they have to block for me and really it’s a team effort because without my team I wouldn’t have been able to have the game that I had,” Paul said.

Heading into the season head coach Jules Sullen said that Paul was going to be the bell cow and he’s shown why coach Sullen felt confident in making that prediction.

“He’s in the top upper echelon,” said head coach Jules Sullen. “He has the ability he has the breakaway speed, he’s physical, he’s powerful and most importantly he’s still young at the game. It’s so much that I think Derrick has the ability to achieve.”

Despite Washington-Marion’s undefeated record, Paul says he and the team want to accomplish more as the season goes on.

“It’s a good feeling, but we’re reaching to get better,” Paul said. “Even though we’re two and zero we’re trying to get better to be 3 and 0 and more and so on. Practice every day! Practice every day with a purpose and understand why we’re practicing.”

Only time will tell if the Charging Indians can keep their winning streak going, but coach Sullen is confident in Derrick’s ability to perform at a consistent level.

“I think the skies the limit for him,” Sullen said. “As coaches, we have to make sure we keep him humble, keep him understanding that he has to put one foot in front of the other and take small baby steps.”

