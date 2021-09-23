Sheriff’s Office investigating possible threatening behavior at Sulphur High School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released a statement informing parents and guardians of an ongoing investigation regarding potentially threatening behavior towards Sulphur High’s Main Campus.

The situation is currently being investigated by both the School Board and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and there are limited details at the moment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

