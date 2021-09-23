50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office investigating possible threatening behavior at Sulphur High School

(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released a statement informing parents and guardians of an ongoing investigation regarding potentially threatening behavior towards Sulphur High’s Main Campus.

The situation is currently being investigated by both the School Board and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and there are limited details at the moment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry to take time off for cancer treatment