Sheriff warns to not let homecoming traditions get out of hand

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - “Rolling” houses is very popular around homecoming, but some take it a step further than just toilet paper in trees. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso has a warning for those students.

Toilet paper decorates the yards of homes all over Moss Bluff - a homecoming week tradition.

“It’s been a long-standing tradition. It was even a tradition whenever I was in high school as well,” parent Christy Almaguer said.

With three sons and one currently a junior at Sam Houston High School, Almaguer says for the past five years, her home has been rolled.

Another parent, Dusty Coleman, said these pranks are intended to be harmless. Coleman has two children that attended Sam Houston High School.

“It’s really fun and games for the kids,” Coleman said. “And if anybody has a problem with it and they can’t clean the yard, reach out, and we’ll be glad to get kids over there to help clean it up and fix it.”

Mancuso reminds students that toilet paper is one thing, but when homes start getting damaged, there will be consequences.

“I’m going to say this as your sheriff, I’m not condoning - I’m not going to be a party-pooper - but we are going to enforce the laws,” Mancuso said. “So, if people are offended and they don’t like it and it upsets them, then I would suggest you don’t do that to those people.”

Mancuso encourages parents to supervise their children to ensure these pranks don’t get out of hand.

“I always tell my boys that they need to be mindful of those who may not want their yards decorated with toilet paper,” Almaguer said.

Both Almaguer and Coleman agree that this is a time for students to have fun and make memories that last a lifetime.

“Let them be kids. And just, at the same time, we got to be safe when we do it, and we got to make sure that no damage is done,” Coleman said.

With homecoming around the corner, the sheriff also wants to remind students to not partake in underage drinking as it is illegal and can be very dangerous.

