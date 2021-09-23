Rise in juvenile crime cases

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -This year, we’ve seen multiple reports of juvenile crimes.

A rise in juvenile crimes. Something Lake Charles police said is no surprise.

“We’ve seen it for the past several years. Even prior to taking over as chief, when I was deputy chief we noticed a rise,” said Chief of Lake Charles Police Shawn Caldwell.

Caldwell believes that those committing these crimes are only living up to expectations.

“I believe that these people who are committing these crimes are living up to those expectations. I believe that their role models expect them to be gangsters, thugs and they’re doing just that,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said that it doesn’t matter what law is put into place a crime will still be committed.

“I don’t believe that anyway is going to affect change in this group of people that I’m talking about. They’re going to break the law and the law is not going to compel them to do one thing or another,” Caldwell said.

Director of Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice Services Anthony Celestine wants those juveniles to know that there is help available.

“Our goal is basically to place them into appropriate programs and services that will lead to better outcomes for them,” said Director of Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice Services Anthony Celestine.

A list of services is available through the Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice Services is here.

