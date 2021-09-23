50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man sentenced to time in federal prison for illegal possession of firearm

(Gray tv)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced to time in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm after officers found his residence from an online video of his girlfriend packaging marijuana, said Vicki Chance of United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

Darius Kaleei Nelson, 29, was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain Jr. to 58 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegal possession of a firearm, Chance said.

On Nov. 30, 2018, law enforcement officers observed a video which was running over the internet of a female packaging and weighing marijuana. Their investigation determined that the video was taken was a residence in Lake Charles. Officers traveled to the residence and made contact with the female in the video and asked if any narcotics were present in the residence, Chance said.

The female gave officers consent to search the residence and they found a plastic bag with approximately .75 pound of marijuana, Chance said. The female’s boyfriend, later determined to be Darius Kaleei Nelson, was found upstairs in the bedroom.

Nelson gave officers consent to search his bedroom and they found a suitcase containing approximately 8.7 pounds of marijuana. A Glock 9mm handgun and two magazines and a pistol drum magazine were found in the bedroom closet, Chance said.

Nelson originally gave officers a fictitious name, but officers were able to determine his true name and learned that Nelson was a convicted felon and in fact had an outstanding extradition warrant from California for a parole violation from an earlier conviction for second degree robbery in 2015, Chance said. Nelson admitted the firearm was his and knew that as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing it.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

