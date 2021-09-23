50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

I-10 bridge remains shut down pending inspection

KPLC 7 News Sunrise - Sept. 23, 2021 - Pt. I
KPLC 7 News Sunrise - Sept. 23, 2021 - Pt. I
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 bridge remains shut down at the I-210 intersection in both directions following an 18-wheeler fire last night.

The shutdown will remain in place until a bridge inspection is completed. Authorities do not currently have an estimate for when the bridge will be reopened.

All motorists are being diverted onto I-210.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry taking time off for cancer treatment
KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry to take time off for cancer treatment
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2021
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather sticks around with more cool nights ahead
"The fire department, the whole town is just heart broken over this. We're gonna miss our buddy."
Family, friends honor Vinton firefighter who died from COVID-19