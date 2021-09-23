I-10 bridge remains shut down pending inspection
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 bridge remains shut down at the I-210 intersection in both directions following an 18-wheeler fire last night.
The shutdown will remain in place until a bridge inspection is completed. Authorities do not currently have an estimate for when the bridge will be reopened.
All motorists are being diverted onto I-210.
