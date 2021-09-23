FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather sticks around with more cool nights ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the arrival of fall along with a cool front that has brought the entire area cooler temperatures this morning, we’re off to a very pleasant start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s and calm winds. Sunshine to start the morning will gradually warm temperatures up into the lower 80s this afternoon but without a heat index to factor in thanks to the dry air in place. A few more pleasant nights ahead with more 50s in store and no rain returning until next week.

I’d recommend planning something outdoors this evening to enjoy this very nice weather whether it be dinner or an evening walk or run. Temperatures quickly fall back through the 70s and 60s once the sun sets and should again drop nicely into the 50s overnight. Friday will again be a magnificent day weatherwise with sunshine and highs back up to around 80 by afternoon. Humidity levels stay low through the weekend which will mean similar weather for both Saturday and Sunday before muggier air and rain showers return by early next week.

We will begin to notice the humidity back by Monday as we see a few showers begin to return by afternoon. Gradually increasing rain chances each day next week will coincide with the arrival of another front by next Thursday. This will keep scattered showers in play until then with some drier and slightly cooler weather back toward the end of the week.

The tropics stay active far out in the Atlantic, but there is nothing brewing closer to home in the Gulf and nothing for our area to worry about over the next several days. The newest system, Tropical Depression 18, is set to strengthen to a hurricane over the next few days, likely to be named Sam and take a similar track as Peter in the longer range, meaning that it will be no threat to the Gulf and likely no threat to the eastern U.S. either.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

