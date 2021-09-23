FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool nights continue, plenty of sunshine for Friday and the weekend

Temperatures will continue to cool through the evening but we see plenty of sunshine (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our perfect weather continues as sunshine remains abundant and temperatures are comfortable as many of us are sitting in the upper 70′s to near 80 this afternoon. The fall like weather is going no where anytime soon as we continue to see the cool nights and pleasant afternoons for the end of the week and into the weekend giving us perfect weather for any outdoor plans.

The weather will be perfect to get the car washed over the next few days (KPLC)

Looking at this evening we can expect the sunshine to stick around with temperatures slowly falling through sunset and then they will steadily fall through the overnight shaping up another cool start for our Friday morning. Outdoor plans for this evening rather taking a walk around the block or ball practice looks to be just fine as we see no issues from the weather. It will be perfect to have dinner outdoors as well with many of us in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s for the early evening before reaching the middle 60′s by late evening. Heading out the door to work and school on Friday you may want to grab the light jacket or sweater once again with lows in the middle 50′s for many with a few lower 50′s for areas to the north. Sunshine will return in full force for our Friday with just a few high clouds mixed in from time to time.

Temperatures are going to be in the lower 80's through the next few days (KPLC)

Afternoon temperatures will sit rather comfortable through the weekend as well with highs stay steady in the lower to middle 80′s through Sunday. High pressure that is keeping our weather so nice will remain close enough that rain chances remain very limited giving us a dry weekend in store. Friday Night Football will be great as temperatures sit in the upper 60′s giving us the perfect football feel as fall remains for Southwest Louisiana. There are changes in store for much of next week as high pressure will slowly move far enough east that we will see moisture values increasing and ultimately the threat of showers and storms returning to the area. You may notice some of that moisture returning through the day on Sunday as winds turn a little more southerly, but even then it’s not look to be too bad with temperatures still in the middle 80′s.

High pressure helps to keep us dry through the weekend (KPLC)

Heading into Monday there could be a stray shower or storm, but the better opportunity for rain will be off to our west into portions of Texas. The high will move far enough away for Tuesday and the middle of next week that an upper level disturbance looks to push in with scattered showers and storms. Models do show by the end of next week a weaker front moving in helping to clear things out so that is something we will watch closely, but the overall pattern for the next few days looks great. As for the tropics we now have Tropical Storm Sam, which is forecast to strengthen into a Major Hurricane by next week as it curves farther out to sea. A few other areas are being monitored for possible development, but nothing poses a threat to the Gulf or the Caribbean over the course of the next 5 days. Enjoy the fall weather and we are almost to the end of the work week!

We have a newly named storm in Tropical Storm Sam (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

