Cowboys start SLC play against UIW Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys begin conference play this week against Incarnate Word. Their last meeting in the spring didn’t go the Cowboy’s way but Frank Wilson and his team are more confident and experienced this time around.

“Upfront we’re better than we’ve been I think in the back end with the addition of those portal guys that we have and improvement of the guys at the corner position,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “Overall, I think we’re a better football team so hopefully, it will be enough to slow this high-powered offense down.”

And that will start with containing quarterback Cameron Ward. The sophomore is 3rd in the FCS in passing touchdowns with 11.

“Game planning you know keep him in front of us,’ said senior defensive lineman Accord Green. “Never let him get out, run keep him in the pocket. Have him pick a whole that he has to throw out of and make it kind of difficult for him.”

In addition to what the Cowboys have upfront defensively, they also have new players that can help them offensively and it starts with the running game led by Stephon Huderson who’s coming off his first 100-yard game of the season.

“They definitely have to game plan for him he’s helped us a lot in our rush game,” said quarterback Cody Orgeron. “He’s a great kid, but also a very good back you know he’s very dynamic he can pound the ball on third and short first and then, get him out in space and even catch balls out the backfield so he’s a very utilized weapon for us.”

As the pokes begin the conference portion of their schedule they want to work on starting games faster to come out with a win.

“Yeah you know we just gotta start hot,” Orgeron added. “Forget the past three weeks. We got to just focus week by week, day by day, and go get a win in San Antonio this weekend.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.