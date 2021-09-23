COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 23, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there continues to be a decrease in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations, while Region 5 saw an increase.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 1,192, and COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 are at 95, according to the latest update from the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 86% of COVID-19 cases from September 9 to September 15 and 81% of COVID-19 deaths from September 9 to September 15.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 23.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,517 new cases.

· 45 new deaths.

· 1,192 patients hospitalized (29 fewer than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 44 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 99 new cases.

· 8 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 95 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 69 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 20 new cases.

· 5 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 29 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 34 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.