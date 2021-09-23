50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues man in Lake Charles after sailing vessel capsizes

The boater did not require medical attention and was later able to salvage his vessel,...
The boater did not require medical attention and was later able to salvage his vessel, according to the Coast Guard.(United States Coast Guard)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man had to be rescued in Lake Charles Wednesday after his sailing vessel capsized Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Lake Charles watchstanders received notification at 4:14 p.m. from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries personnel that a person had fallen in the water after their 15-foot sailing vessel capsized on the lake, according to the Coast Guard. The man was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and Station Lake Charles launched a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the boat crew arrived on scene, recovered the 23-year-old man from the water and transferred him to Veterans Memorial Park.

The boater did not require medical attention and was later able to salvage his vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

“We urge all boaters to not only carry life jackets onboard their vessels, but to wear them at all times,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brady Rollins, coxswain from Station Lake Charles. “Emergencies can occur without warning, and it is best to be prepared for the unexpected when enjoying the water.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Fire on I-10 bridge Pt. 3
Fire on I-10 bridge Pt. 2
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
CPSO searching for escaped inmate
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate