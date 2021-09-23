Coast Guard rescues man in Lake Charles after sailing vessel capsizes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man had to be rescued in Lake Charles Wednesday after his sailing vessel capsized Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Lake Charles watchstanders received notification at 4:14 p.m. from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries personnel that a person had fallen in the water after their 15-foot sailing vessel capsized on the lake, according to the Coast Guard. The man was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and Station Lake Charles launched a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the boat crew arrived on scene, recovered the 23-year-old man from the water and transferred him to Veterans Memorial Park.

The boater did not require medical attention and was later able to salvage his vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

“We urge all boaters to not only carry life jackets onboard their vessels, but to wear them at all times,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brady Rollins, coxswain from Station Lake Charles. “Emergencies can occur without warning, and it is best to be prepared for the unexpected when enjoying the water.”

