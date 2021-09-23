Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Department of Corrections inmate from Phelps Correctional who walked of a job site Monday evening.

Desmond Louis, 20, was working at Cancun Restaurant on Ryan Street in Lake Charles when he left between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, according to Paul Perkins with Louisiana Workforce, LLC.

If you have any information regarding Louis’ whereabouts, call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3715.

CPSO searching for escaped inmate (CPSO)

