Both directions of I-10 bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire

According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and the 18 wheeler caught fire.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Both directions of travel on the I-10 bridge are being shut down for several hours after an 18-wheeler caught fire, according to the Westlake Police Department.

According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and the 18 wheeler caught fire. Wilrye said minor injuries are being reported at this time.

KPLC will update this story as more information comes in.

