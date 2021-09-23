Beauregard officials searching for escaped Calcasieu inmate in Ragley, Victoria Acres area

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is currently involved in a search for an escaped Calcasieu Parish inmate in the Ragley/Victoria Acres area.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to remain in their homes and secure doors and windows.

As soon as the situation is resolved the sheriff’s office says it will update.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is Desmond Louis, a B/M 150lbs 5′6″ tall and was last seen in orange shorts and possibly an orange shirt.

Louis was working at Cancun Restaurant on Ryan Street in Lake Charles when he left between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, according to Paul Perkins with Louisiana Workforce, LLC.

