Authorities investigating theft of bronze vases from cemetery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into the theft of bronze vases from a local cemetery.

Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux confirmed to KPLC that the Lake Charles Police Department is investigating the theft of vases at Prien Memorial Park. Police are also investigating whether vases may have been stolen from other area cemeteries.

“If anyone has a loved one interred in Prien Memorial Park, and they are concerned that their final resting place may be affected, they can feel free to contact our office, and we will be happy to assist them,” Joel Brinkley, general manager of Prien Memorial Park, said in a statement.

Kenneth Stillson, 35, of Ragley, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Country Club Road. He is being held on $170,000 bond and faces the following.

Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer.

Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Desecration of graves.

Obstruction of justice.

Aggravated flight from an officer.

He is also being held on two detainers from another parish or parishes.

This is an ongoing investigation and KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.