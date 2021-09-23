50/50 Thursdays
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in Ragley, Victoria Acres area

KPLC 7 News Sunrise - Sept. 23, 2021 - Pt. IV
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Offices are continuing to search for an escaped Calcasieu Parish inmate in the Ragley/Victoria Acres area.

Residents in the area are being asked to remain in their homes and secure doors, windows, and vehicles.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says the inmate should be considered armed and dangerous.

As soon as the situation is resolved the sheriff’s office says it will update.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is Desmond Louis, a B/M 150lbs 5′6″ tall and was last seen in orange shorts and possibly an orange shirt.

Louis walked off a job site at Cancun Restaurant on Ryan Street in Lake Charles between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, according to Paul Perkins with Louisiana Workforce, LLC.

If you see or know of Louis’s location, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

