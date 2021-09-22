Westlake Senior Center reopens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Another sign of recovery from Hurricane Laura...

The Westlake Senior Center reopened its doors for the first time in over a year.

This is the 6th of 7 senior centers to open back up after damages caused by the hurricanes.

The wait is finally over for some seniors in Westlake.

“Now to be back, I’m like a kid in a candy store,” said senior member Charlene Johnston.

Senior Charlene Johnston finally feels like she’s back at home after the center closed in March of last year when the pandemic began.

“I’ve been a senior here for at least nine years and being back at the center is like being home. It fills you with warmth and comfort and seeing everybody is very exciting,” Johnston said.

The facility remained closed after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Realizing damage to the building was worse than expected, the city helped save the center.

“The City of Westlake graciously agreed to include the extra $100,000 in their budget to have the work done and because of that we’re standing here today,” said Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Green.

For senior Eugenia Brewington, it was all about catching up with friends.

“I’ve seen a lot of old friends and I wondered what had happened to them with the hurricanes and pandemic but I have seen quite a few friends today and it was wonderful,” said senior member Eugenia Brewington.

Brewington also said having a place to go helps her reach her goals.

“I have missed my friends and I haven’t been at home much and everything’s been going on but I was happy to come today. I was able to walk over here, I’m so proud of myself,” Brewington said.

Johnston is most looking forward to Bingo.

“Bingo, I’m a bingo addict,” Johnston said.

The Westlake Senior Center is now back open five days a week.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.