50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Westlake Senior Center reopens

By Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Another sign of recovery from Hurricane Laura...

The Westlake Senior Center reopened its doors for the first time in over a year.

This is the 6th of 7 senior centers to open back up after damages caused by the hurricanes.

The wait is finally over for some seniors in Westlake.

“Now to be back, I’m like a kid in a candy store,” said senior member Charlene Johnston.

Senior Charlene Johnston finally feels like she’s back at home after the center closed in March of last year when the pandemic began.

“I’ve been a senior here for at least nine years and being back at the center is like being home. It fills you with warmth and comfort and seeing everybody is very exciting,” Johnston said.

The facility remained closed after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Realizing damage to the building was worse than expected, the city helped save the center.

“The City of Westlake graciously agreed to include the extra $100,000 in their budget to have the work done and because of that we’re standing here today,” said Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Green.

For senior Eugenia Brewington, it was all about catching up with friends.

“I’ve seen a lot of old friends and I wondered what had happened to them with the hurricanes and pandemic but I have seen quite a few friends today and it was wonderful,” said senior member Eugenia Brewington.

Brewington also said having a place to go helps her reach her goals.

“I have missed my friends and I haven’t been at home much and everything’s been going on but I was happy to come today. I was able to walk over here, I’m so proud of myself,” Brewington said.

Johnston is most looking forward to Bingo.

“Bingo, I’m a bingo addict,” Johnston said.

The Westlake Senior Center is now back open five days a week.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Westlake Senior Center reopens
Westlake Senior Center reopens
Temperatures steadily fall into the lower 70's
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather has arrived, plenty of sunshine around to end the week
Trevor Matthews of Westlake is standing trial in the death of 35-year-old Ronnie G. Southerland.
Trevor Matthews stands trial in stabbing death of Ronnie Southerland
Bellow was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sept. 21 and charged...
Bell City woman accused of shooting neighbor’s cat with pellet gun, throwing it in ditch, authorities say