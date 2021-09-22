50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Three more people charged in connection to Oakdale bar shooting, police say

Oakdale police say all three are charged with failure to seek assistance.
Oakdale police say all three are charged with failure to seek assistance.(APSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Three more people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of Lonnie Davis at an Oakdale bar, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Emmet Perry, the owner of the bar, along with Tamekia and David Arvie, hosts of the party, were present outside the bar after the shooting and failed to seek assistance for the victim, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.

Doyle says all three are charged with failure to seek assistance.

The original story can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Bat infestation at Oakdale High School causes school to close
Bat infestation at Oakdale High School
Michael Vice allegedly shot and killed Lori Tanner after she said their relationship was over
State rests in trial of Michael Vice charged with murder
Temperatures are much cooler for the overnights
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms through tonight, cooler and drier weather to end the week
Waterworks District 3 asks those with questions to call 337-725-3000.
Boil advisory issued for parts of Dry Creek