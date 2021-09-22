Three more people charged in connection to Oakdale bar shooting, police say

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Three more people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of Lonnie Davis at an Oakdale bar, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Emmet Perry, the owner of the bar, along with Tamekia and David Arvie, hosts of the party, were present outside the bar after the shooting and failed to seek assistance for the victim, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.

Doyle says all three are charged with failure to seek assistance.

The original story can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.