50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2021.

Anthony Paul Lejeune, 34, Crowley: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Matthew Aaron Myers, 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Lawrence Anthony Cook, 38, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; aggravated assault with a firearm.

David Lee Jenkins, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; trespassing.

Shannon Paul Guidry, 45, Bell City: Battery of a dating partner; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000; contempt of court.

Shannon Ray Myers, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; improper display of plates; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Justin Michael Benoit, 30, Iota: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle liability in vehicle; switched license plate.

Matthew Ray Thornton, 35, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; battery of a police officer (3 charges).

Kayla Danielle Anderson, 35, Ville Platte: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Arvie, 40, Oakdale: Instate detainer.

Takeisha Lyndell Breaux, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; pedestrians on highways; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Logan Earl Bonnette, 29, Alexandria: Obstruction of justice; contempt of court.

Jonnathan Bradley Truitt, 34, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Franshel Samone Fanniel, 27, Rosharon, TX: Theft under $1,000.

Travelle Quiency Evans Pollard, 33, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Kenya Renee Nelson, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward Ervin Gilds III, 18, Harvey: Armed robbery; aggravated battery; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Lathan Anthony Adams, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; armed robbery; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Jacob Walter Pope, 27, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; property damage under $1,000.

Davonte Ramon Simmons, 19, Westwegeo: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); violation of a drug-free zone; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; violation of a firearm-free zone.

Mandy Crookshank Bellow, 45, Iowa: Aggravated cruelty to animals.

Travis Lanthan Walker Jr., 18, Kenner: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; violation of a drug-free zone; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons (3 charges); violation of a firearm-free zone.

Gabrielle Doucet Broussard, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Steven Wayne Sturlese, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Micah Basi Ortego, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Leonard Nmn Landry Jr., 62, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Alanna Jade Caldwell, 21, Sulphur: Identity theft under $300 (4 charges); identity theft of $1,000 or more (6 charges); bank fraud (11 charges); forgery (11 charges).

Kenneth James Stillson III, 35, Ragley: Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer; theft under $5,000; desecration of graves; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; instate detainer.

Gage Cruz Cantu, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall arrives today on the calendar and in our forecast!
Calcasieu Parish School Board hosting bus driver training course in October
(Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission)
Louisiana Workforce Commission funding training programs for LA residents at Lamar
Bat infestation at Oakdale High School causes school to close
Bat infestation at Oakdale High School causes closure