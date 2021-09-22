SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2021.

Anthony Paul Lejeune, 34, Crowley: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Matthew Aaron Myers, 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Lawrence Anthony Cook, 38, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; aggravated assault with a firearm.

David Lee Jenkins, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; trespassing.

Shannon Paul Guidry, 45, Bell City: Battery of a dating partner; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000; contempt of court.

Shannon Ray Myers, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; improper display of plates; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Justin Michael Benoit, 30, Iota: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle liability in vehicle; switched license plate.

Matthew Ray Thornton, 35, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; battery of a police officer (3 charges).

Kayla Danielle Anderson, 35, Ville Platte: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Arvie, 40, Oakdale: Instate detainer.

Takeisha Lyndell Breaux, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; pedestrians on highways; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Logan Earl Bonnette, 29, Alexandria: Obstruction of justice; contempt of court.

Jonnathan Bradley Truitt, 34, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Franshel Samone Fanniel, 27, Rosharon, TX: Theft under $1,000.

Travelle Quiency Evans Pollard, 33, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Kenya Renee Nelson, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward Ervin Gilds III, 18, Harvey: Armed robbery; aggravated battery; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Lathan Anthony Adams, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; armed robbery; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Jacob Walter Pope, 27, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; property damage under $1,000.

Davonte Ramon Simmons, 19, Westwegeo: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); violation of a drug-free zone; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; violation of a firearm-free zone.

Mandy Crookshank Bellow, 45, Iowa: Aggravated cruelty to animals.

Travis Lanthan Walker Jr., 18, Kenner: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; violation of a drug-free zone; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons (3 charges); violation of a firearm-free zone.

Gabrielle Doucet Broussard, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Steven Wayne Sturlese, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Micah Basi Ortego, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Leonard Nmn Landry Jr., 62, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Alanna Jade Caldwell, 21, Sulphur: Identity theft under $300 (4 charges); identity theft of $1,000 or more (6 charges); bank fraud (11 charges); forgery (11 charges).

Kenneth James Stillson III, 35, Ragley: Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer; theft under $5,000; desecration of graves; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; instate detainer.

Gage Cruz Cantu, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).

