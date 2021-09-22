State rests in trial of Michael Vice charged with murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The trial of Michael Vice is nearing the end as the state rested in his second-degree murder trial.

Vice is accused of second-degree murder of Lori Tanner, shot to death in 2018.

Though vice’s attorney said he won’t testify, the judge questioned him in open court-- to make sure he understands his right to testify. Vice confirmed he does not wish to take the stand.

Jurors in Vice’s trial heard and watched cell phone video of Tanner arguing with Vice before she was killed. In the video, taken while he is driving, she tells him repeatedly their relationship is over.

There were also videos she recorded indicating that he would not stay away from a room where she was trying to sleep alone.

The state also put on text messages from a couple of months before her death showing how their once romantic relationship broke down and how she developed a new love interest.

Earlier the jury heard expert testimony about testing of the gun used in the killing. An examiner testified the weapon was vigorously tested and did not discharge accidentally.

Plus, coroner. Dr. Terry Welke testified the gunshot that killed Tanner was a contact wound. That is, the gun was touching her skin which Welke said indicates it was a homicide and not an accident. The killing happened august 1, 2018.

After the defense rests in the morning closing arguments will be made. Then the case goes to the jury.

