Port of Lake Charles looking into offshore wind port terminal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a project that the port’s director of engineering, maintenance, and development, Nick Pestello, says would increase economic development here in Southwest Louisiana.

“We could be a marshaling port where we handle all the big components, or we could actually do some improvements, and it could be a manufacturing facility where they fabricate these large offshore wind components,” he said.

While the port already handles wind-turbine blades at its city dock facility, the proposed sites would allow the port to handle larger blades and windmill components for offshore wind power.

“The port is a prime location because of our deepwater draft, and we also have no height restrictions on the ship channel in that location,” he said. “So they will be able to handle these very large modules that would go and be installed offshore.”

As Pestello explains, they are currently looking at two sites.

“They’re located right next to each other,” he said. “So it’s not really there. It’s already developed, but it’s not developed for handling offshore wind cargo. So it’s some existing facilities that are there, studies are being done to see what needs to be improved.”

A study, he says, is about $100,000.

“The study is just looking at everything that we have to offer rail access, truck access, water access, and they’ll look at these different options that are property that we have down there and see what is best suited for that property just based on the size of the property and what other access abilities you have there.”

Pestello says the study is set to be completed in the next couple of weeks; once that wraps up, he said, they will be able to market themselves to developers.

