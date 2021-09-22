Louisiana Workforce Commission funding training programs for LA residents at Lamar

Orange, TX (KPLC) - Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) has announced a new agreement with the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). Louisiana Residents can now have their enrollment for certain job training technical programs covered by the LWC.

The State of Louisiana has agreed to fund program enrollment for any Louisiana resident wishing to enroll in these LSCO job training programs that have been listed as an Eligible Training Provider service.

Such classes include:

Industrial Technology

Class A and B Commercial Driver’s License

Instrumentation Technology

Mobile Crane Operator Training

Vocational Nursing

Registered Nursing

