50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana Workforce Commission funding training programs for LA residents at Lamar

(Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission)
(Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Orange, TX (KPLC) - Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) has announced a new agreement with the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). Louisiana Residents can now have their enrollment for certain job training technical programs covered by the LWC.

The State of Louisiana has agreed to fund program enrollment for any Louisiana resident wishing to enroll in these LSCO job training programs that have been listed as an Eligible Training Provider service.

Such classes include:

  • Industrial Technology
  • Class A and B Commercial Driver’s License
  • Instrumentation Technology
  • Mobile Crane Operator Training
  • Vocational Nursing
  • Registered Nursing

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish School Board hosting bus driver training course in October
Bat infestation at Oakdale High School causes school to close
Bat infestation at Oakdale High School causes closure
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
DeRidder, Beauregard authorities: 4 arrested after another shooting involving ‘so-called gangs’
Risk Rating 2.0 and NFIP- Senator Cassidy weighs in.
Sen. Cassidy speaks on National Flood Insurance Program, Risk Rating