Investigation of shooting near campus leads to arrests of three McNeese football players

KPLC has learned that three of the four who were arrested are part of the McNeese football team.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says it has made four more arrests in connection to the Sept. 6 shooting near McNeese after learning it was “a retaliation for an earlier armed robbery.”

Three of the four are McNeese football players.

McNeese players Lathan A. Adams, 18, of Waxahachie, Texas, and Edward E. Gilds, 18, of Harvey, were both arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police say two other men - Davonte Simmons, 19, of Westwego, and Travis L. Walker, 18, of Kenner - were arrested as a result of items found during a search warrant executed during the investigations. Walker is also a McNeese football player.

Adams, Gilds, and Walker are all freshman defensive backs.

AD Heath Schroyer issued the following statement regarding the incident:

Today, I was extremely disappointed to learn that three of our football players were arrested and charged with criminal offenses. All three players have been suspended indefinitely by the Athletic Department.

Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department learned the Sept. 6 shooting near the McNeese State University campus was a retaliation for an earlier armed robbery, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Fondel said detectives learned that two male subjects, including the subject injured in the shooting, committed an armed robbery of an individual at a local apartment complex Monday, August 30, 2021.

The Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team, along with assistance from the McNeese State University Police Department, arrested Adams and Gilds without incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to Fondel.

Upon their arrests, search warrants were executed at an apartment complex located in the 500 block of E. McNeese Street, according to Fondel.

Fondel said as a result of the execution of the search warrants, officers recovered multiple firearms, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Two additional arrest warrants were obtained based off the items recovered, according to Fondel.

Fondel said as a result of the execution of the search warrants, officers recovered multiple firearms, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia.(LCPD)

Simmons and Walker were arrested without incident at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to Fondel.

Lathan A. Adams

· One count of aggravated battery

· One count of armed robbery: use of a firearm

· One count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $80,000

Edward E. Gilds

· One count of armed robbery: use of a firearm

· One count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $60,000

Davonte Simmons

· One count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I: Marijuana over 473g

· One count of illegal possession of stolen firearms

· Three counts of possession of a firearm in presence of CDS

· One count of drug paraphernalia

· One count of violation of controlled dangerous (college campus)

· One count of firearm-free zone

· One count of possession of Schedule II CDS

Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $119,500

Travis L. Walker

· One count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I: Marijuana over 473g

· One count of illegal possession of stolen firearms

· Three counts of possession of a firearm in presence of CDS

· One count of drug paraphernalia

· One count of violation of controlled dangerous (college campus)

· One count of firearm-free zone

· One count of possession of Schedule II CDS

Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $119,500

