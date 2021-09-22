50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles police warning residents of phone scam

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says it is warning residents of a phone scam being reported in the area.

Residents are reporting receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest, according to police.

The caller, who claims to be with the Lake Charles Police Department, tells the person they have a warrant for their arrest or have missed a court date and will be arrested, according to police.

Police say the caller has some basic knowledge (name, address, phone number, maybe even where the potential victim works) of who they are calling.

That information creates a sense of urgency for the person they are trying to scam, and on at least two occasions, funds are requested so the potential victim can avoid being arrested, according to police.

Police say it is reassuring residents that this is a scam.

Arrest warrants are served in person by law enforcement officials, according to police.

Police say in some circumstances, a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant, but under no circumstances will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.

