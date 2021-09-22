Lake Charles to hold community meetings on debris removal program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will be hosting two community meetings next week to provide information and the opportunity for property owners within city limits to ask questions about the private property debris removal program (PPDR).

The meetings will take place on:

Tuesday, Sept. 28 - Henry Heights Recreation Center (801 E. School St.)

Thursday, Sept. 30 - Riverside Park Community Center (1701 Fizenreiter Rd.)

Both meetings will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Covid Safety protocols will be in place. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

This FEMA-run program, which the City has been approved for, encompasses two separate programs:

PPDR: Removal of potentially eligible storm-generated debris from private property

Demo: Demolition of potentially eligible storm-damaged homes

Debris

Eligible debris must be the direct result of the declared incident, must be located within the City of Lake Charles, and must be the legal responsibility of an eligible applicant. To be considered eligible the removal of the debris must be in the public interest, meaning:

Eliminates immediate threats to life, public health, and safety

Eliminates immediate threats of significant damage to improved public or private property

Ensures economic recovery of the affected community to the benefit of the community at large

Types of eligible storm-generated debris include:

Hazardous leaning trees and hanging limbs

Hazardous stumps

Construction and demolition debris

White goods (household appliances)

Household hazardous waste

Demolition

Through FEMA programming, demolition is the removal of eligible storm-damaged residential homes that are no longer safe for habitation.

Criteria for removal of an eligible home includes:

Imminent danger of collapse

Occupied prior to the storm event

Damaged by the storm event

If you are a residential property owner that feels you may meet the criteria for the debris or demolition programs, please call or text (337)443-7129.

Residential property owners may also email ppdrinfo@cityoflc.zendesk.com.

