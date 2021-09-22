Lake Charles to hold community meetings on debris removal program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will be hosting two community meetings next week to provide information and the opportunity for property owners within city limits to ask questions about the private property debris removal program (PPDR).
The meetings will take place on:
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 - Henry Heights Recreation Center (801 E. School St.)
- Thursday, Sept. 30 - Riverside Park Community Center (1701 Fizenreiter Rd.)
Both meetings will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Covid Safety protocols will be in place. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
This FEMA-run program, which the City has been approved for, encompasses two separate programs:
- PPDR: Removal of potentially eligible storm-generated debris from private property
- Demo: Demolition of potentially eligible storm-damaged homes
Debris
Eligible debris must be the direct result of the declared incident, must be located within the City of Lake Charles, and must be the legal responsibility of an eligible applicant. To be considered eligible the removal of the debris must be in the public interest, meaning:
- Eliminates immediate threats to life, public health, and safety
- Eliminates immediate threats of significant damage to improved public or private property
- Ensures economic recovery of the affected community to the benefit of the community at large
Types of eligible storm-generated debris include:
- Hazardous leaning trees and hanging limbs
- Hazardous stumps
- Construction and demolition debris
- White goods (household appliances)
- Household hazardous waste
Demolition
Through FEMA programming, demolition is the removal of eligible storm-damaged residential homes that are no longer safe for habitation.
Criteria for removal of an eligible home includes:
- Imminent danger of collapse
- Occupied prior to the storm event
- Damaged by the storm event
If you are a residential property owner that feels you may meet the criteria for the debris or demolition programs, please call or text (337)443-7129.
Residential property owners may also email ppdrinfo@cityoflc.zendesk.com.
