50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LDH confirms seventh COVID-19 pediatric death as part of 4th surge

The minor was between the ages of 12 and 17 and took place during the state’s fourth surge
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No...
In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17. No further information will be released regarding the child's death.(CDC)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Sept. 22, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed another death of a minor due to COVID-19.

In a news release, the agency stated that the minor was between the ages of 12 and 17.

No further information will be released regarding the child’s death.

Now, the new number of pediatric deaths during the state’s fourth surge stands at seven. Overall, 16 juveniles younger than the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall arrives today on the calendar and in our forecast!
Debris removal program opening temporary office in Moss Bluff
City of Lake Charles
Lake Charles to hold community meetings on debris removal program
Port of Lake Charles looking into an offshore wind port terminal.
El puerto de Lake Charles explora la idea de un terminal portuaria eólica marina