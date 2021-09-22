Iowa man found guilty of aggravated kidnapping

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old child in 2020 has been found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Marcel N. Dugar, 40, of Iowa, was found guilty Sept. 22 on one count unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; and one count aggravated kidnapping, according to the DA’s office.

In 2020, Dugar, without authorization, entered the victim’s home through a kitchen window, according to the DA’s office.

Upon entry, Dugar forcibly took an 8-month-old child, who is in no way related to him, out of the arms of the child’s grandmother and left the home, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office located Dugar at another residence and transported him to the sheriff’s office for further investigation.

Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene to examine the 8-month-old victim for injuries, and upon finding no injury, the victim was reunited with the mother and returned home, according to the DA’s office.

Sentencing for Dugar will be held Dec. 1, 2021, before Judge Clayton Davis, according to the DA’s office.

