FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather has arrived, plenty of sunshine around to end the week

The cooler weather will make it perfect to grill out or make some gumbo (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fall has officially arrived and the perfect weather has accompanied it across Southwest Louisiana behind our cold front last night. Temperatures have been much cooler this afternoon and the humidity has dropped significantly making it feel very comfortable for those enjoying the outdoors today. It has been a windy afternoon with a stiff breeze out of the north around 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph.

Temperatures steadily fall into the lower 70's (KPLC)

Evening plans are looking just fine for us as winds will begin to slowly diminish as we loose the heating from the sun, but that will also lead to a quick drop in temperatures as we see a clear evening and cool temperatures on the way. Highs so far today have managed to reach the upper 70′s to near 80, which is running around 10 degrees cooler than what we saw 24 hours ago. The most refreshing change has been the drop in dew points as dry air has rushed in and looks to stay for a while as high pressure builds a firm grip over the area. Moving through the evening temperatures will fall back into the upper 60′s for areas to the north and lower 70′s for areas farther to the south so it will be perfect to sit outside on the porch and enjoy the fresh air. Waking up on Thursday morning you may need a sweater or light jacket as temperatures are in the lower 50′s for areas to the north and middle 50′s for areas just south of I-10.

Temperatures back into the lower and middle 50's for Thursday morning (KPLC)

High pressure will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Thursday once again with the nice weather sticking around all the way through the weekend as high pressure will slowly drift off to the north and east. If you are thinking about having any outdoor activities over the course of the next few days they are good to go as rain won’t be a factor the humidity looks to stay away. There may be a few high clouds passing by from time to time, but nothing to hamper any plans outdoors including Friday Night Football which will feel amazing with our cooler weather sticking around. Afternoon highs will stay steady in the lower to middle 80′s through the weekend with not much change in the forecast.

Nice weather is here to stay through the weekend (KPLC)

Into next week the pattern does look to change as moisture and humidity will return as winds turn back out of the south and couple that with an upper level disturbance sliding in from the South and west expect our rain chances to increase. The better chances of rain as of right now come Tuesday through Thursday with isolated storms returning for the afternoon hours. Thankfully the tropics remain quiet close to home across the Gulf as well as the Caribbean and that looks to stay that way through the next 5 days.

No tropical threat to Southwest Louisiana or the Gulf (KPLC)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.