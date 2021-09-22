FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall arrives today on the calendar and in our forecast!

Windy day ahead (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The front has moved through bringing a breezy start to our Wednesday as temperatures have dropped slightly, but the better weather is still ahead as drier air works its way into the area through the day. Morning clouds and patchy areas of drizzle will give way to increasing sunshine through the afternoon with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and no heat index! Get ready for some fantastic weather over the next several days with lows tonight much cooler.

Fall arrives today! (KPLC)

Plan for a dry day as you head out this morning as sunshine will be on the increase once we get rid of the leftover clouds this morning that trail the cold front. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM for winds out of the north at times gusting to 25 to 30 mph. These winds will continue to draw down the cooler drier air that will filter in through the day and especially tonight. Clear skies will send temperatures dropping quickly tonight and by early Thursday they will be down into the 50s.

3 Day Forecast (KPLC)

A fantastic stretch of weather will settle in for the next few days as high pressure builds in from the north keeping sunshine in the forecast. Morning lows in the 50s warm to near 80 each afternoon with low humidity and lighter breezes. We’ll keep this pattern in place through the weekend before humidity begins to return along with some slight rain chances by early next week. In the meantime, enjoy this nice stretch of fall weather. By the way, fall officially begins today with the autumnal equinox arriving at 2:20 PM this afternoon.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics continue to stay silent close to home in the Gulf, but the Atlantic basin shows no signs of taking a break with tropical depressions Peter and Rose staying out to sea while 2 new areas of tropical development are possible over the next 5 days. Those too pose no threat to the U.S. as they also stay out to sea. We remain clear of any tropical threats here in Louisiana for at least the next 7 to 10 days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

