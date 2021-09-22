Cowgirls win in straight sets over Texas Southern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Freshman Aryn Johnson and senior Regan Stiawalt combined for 23 kills here Tuesday night to lead McNeese volleyball to a straight-set (25-16, 25-18, 25-13) win over Texas Southern in the final tune-up match before Saturday’s Southland Conference opener at Houston Baptist.

Johnson also picked up four block assists on the night while Stiawalt was credited with 10 digs to complete her double-double.

As a team, McNeese (6-5) hit .340 on the night with Jayln Gordon hitting a whopping .667. Bria Plante had a .571 hitting percent while Stiawalt ended the match with a .360.

Setter Ceci Harness and Lizzy Low recorded career highs with Harness dishing out 34 assists and Low credited with 15 digs.

The loss for Texas Southern (1-12) was their 11th in a row as the Tigers ended the match with a .211 hitting percent including 27 errors.McNeese opened the match on a service ace by Harness who served for two more points to put McNeese up 3-0 early in the first set.

With the set tied at 13 apiece, the Cowgirls outscored the Tigers 12-3 the rest of the set to take the first set.

Texas Southern took advantage of a few Cowgirl errors in set 2 to hold a slim 12-9 lead but following kills by Stiawalt and Johnson and a TSU error, McNeese tied the set at 11 all.

With the set tied at 15, another Johnson kill ignited a 4-0 Cowgirl run putting McNeese up 19-15. The Tigers would get as close as three points late in the set but another run (5-1) by the Cowgirls gave them the 25-18 second set win.

McNeese carried the momentum in the final set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead and then a 10-4 lead following two TSU errors. McNeese put together a 13-5 run to take a 23-9 lead on a Kendall Glueck kill. TSU would score four straight points but Johnson’s final kill of the night gave McNeese a 24-13 match point lead before Macee Krpec and McKenzie Moore teamed up for a block assist to end the match.

