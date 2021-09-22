Calcasieu Parish School Board hosting bus driver training course in October

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board Transportation staff will be hosting pre-service and behind-the-wheel training for substitute bus drivers starting Oct. 4, 2021.

Completing this course is required by the Louisiana Department of Education and Calcasieu Parish School Board for anyone who wants to become a certified Louisiana substitute school bus driver.

An application can be picked up at the Calcasieu Parish School Board Central Office located at 3310 Broad Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The office closes for lunch from 12 to 12:45 p.m.

All classes will be held at Central Office in the Transportation Training Room.

Saturday, Oct. 9, will consist of hands-on training where attendees will learn how to inspect a bus before a route, so dress comfortably.

The Class Schedule is as follows:

Oct. 4 - 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 9 (Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 - 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

