Bat infestation at Oakdale High School causes closure

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bats have been a frequent problem for several years at Oakdale High School.

“That has probably been a problem for 10 to 12 years at that school,” said Allen Parish Superintendent Kent Reed. “You’ve got to keep in mind, it’s an old school and has three stories.”

As the bats reappeared, maintenance workers put screens in place, unintentionally blocking the animals inside the school.

“When we got there Monday morning, we saw a couple. Once the kids reported to class that morning, several got lose in the school and were flying around in the school building, which disrupted a lot of things,” Reed said.

These pests forced administration to shut down the school, as they were flying and hanging out in the hallways.

“We need to make sure we get all these bats removed and have it as safe as possible before kids come back face-to-face,” Reed said.

Reed explains that they have hired experts to keep this annoyance at bay with the goal of permanently being bat-free.

“It’s going to be a pretty big job for a three-story building to find every small area that they could come in to seal them off to make sure they don’t get back in,” Reed said.

Class will be held virtually Wednesday. School officials hope to allow students back on campus Thursday, but they will keep parents notified.

