Tuesday morning crash in Calcasieu Parish claims life of two people

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - A fatal crash in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday morning claimed the life of two people, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 108 and Choupique Road in Calcasieu Parish shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, according to Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman.

The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Bobbie J. McCraney, 62, of Westlake and Ethel Simms, 69, of Sulphur, according to Senegal.

Senegal said the initial investigation revealed a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by McCraney, was traveling south on Choupique Road and approaching the intersection of LA 108.

At the same time, a 2013 Western Star 18-wheeler was traveling west on LA 108, and for unknown reasons, McCraney failed to yield at a posted stop sign and traveled into the intersection, according to Senegal.

Upon entering the intersection, the Toyota was struck on the left side/driver’s side by the 18-wheeler, according to Senegal.

Despite being properly restrained, both McCraney and Simms sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Senegal.

Senegal said the driver of the 18-wheeler, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Sulphur area hospital for treatment.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis, according to Senegal.

Senegal said the crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2021, according to Louisiana State Police.

