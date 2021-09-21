SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 20, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 20, 2021.

Layla Marie Hranicky, 31, Jasper, TX: Battery of emergency services personnel.

Robert John Broussard, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Eugene Trahan, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000.

Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Syluss Leonard Cason, 32, New Orleans: Speeding; flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tyler Kade Breaux, 25, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Araneisha Dasha Victor, 22, Katy, TX: Possession of marijuana; attempted accessory after the fact; accessory after the fact (2 charges).

Jeremy Mckay Spiller, 32, Galena Park, TX: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); accessory after the fact; attempted accessory after the fact; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Kliejah Monay Jackson, 20, Houma: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; instate detainer.

Caleb Canard Jones, 28, Houston, TX: Property damage under $50,000; attempted theft under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Lakisha Dawn Pool, 35, Jennings: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Caylon Lester Johnson, 28, Houston, TX: Attempted theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Maleia Diane Blanchette, 46, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Evariste Joseph Soularie, 30, Houston, TX: Property damage under $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; trespassing; resisting an officer by flight; attempted theft under $25,000.

Vito Jerome Martarona, 43, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Hunter Blaze Carroll, 22, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000.

Timothy James Caesar, 36, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; aggravated battery.

Jason Todd Landry, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ashley Dawn Mcglothlin, 37, DeQuincy: Battery; battery of the infirm.

Jacobie Davonte Lede, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Anthony Paul Lejeune, 34, Crowley: Child endangerment; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Matthew Aaron Myers, 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft under $25,000.

Lawrence Anthony Cook, 38, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; aggravated assault with a firearm.

David Lee Jenkins, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; trespassing.

