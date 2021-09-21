50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 20, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 20, 2021.

Layla Marie Hranicky, 31, Jasper, TX: Battery of emergency services personnel.

Robert John Broussard, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Eugene Trahan, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000.

Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Syluss Leonard Cason, 32, New Orleans: Speeding; flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tyler Kade Breaux, 25, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Araneisha Dasha Victor, 22, Katy, TX: Possession of marijuana; attempted accessory after the fact; accessory after the fact (2 charges).

Jeremy Mckay Spiller, 32, Galena Park, TX: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); accessory after the fact; attempted accessory after the fact; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Kliejah Monay Jackson, 20, Houma: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; instate detainer.

Caleb Canard Jones, 28, Houston, TX: Property damage under $50,000; attempted theft under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Lakisha Dawn Pool, 35, Jennings: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Caylon Lester Johnson, 28, Houston, TX: Attempted theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Maleia Diane Blanchette, 46, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Evariste Joseph Soularie, 30, Houston, TX: Property damage under $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; trespassing; resisting an officer by flight; attempted theft under $25,000.

Vito Jerome Martarona, 43, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Hunter Blaze Carroll, 22, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000.

Timothy James Caesar, 36, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; aggravated battery.

Jason Todd Landry, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ashley Dawn Mcglothlin, 37, DeQuincy: Battery; battery of the infirm.

Jacobie Davonte Lede, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Anthony Paul Lejeune, 34, Crowley: Child endangerment; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Matthew Aaron Myers, 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft under $25,000.

Lawrence Anthony Cook, 38, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; aggravated assault with a firearm.

David Lee Jenkins, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; trespassing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

City of Lake Charles asking residents and contractors to dispose of grass clippings and yard...
La ciudad de Lake Charles pide a los residentes y contratistas que desechen los recortes de césped y los desechos del jardín de manera adecuada.
City of Lake Charles asking residents and contractors to dispose of grass clippings and yard...
City of Lake Charles asking residents and contractors to dispose of grass clippings and yard waste properly
City of Lake Charles asking residents and contractors to dispose of grass clippings and yard...
City of Lake Charles asking residents and contractors to dispose of grass clippings and yard waste properly
Cooler nights ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy weather nears its end with a cold front on the way tonight