Second Harvest to hold food distribution on Sept. 23

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank, Pantry of Hope, and Glad Tidings are teaming up to hold a food distribution event in Lake Charles on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

The distribution event will be at the Lake Charles Civic Center in the southside parking area from 10 a.m. until noon.

The distribution will be on a first-served basis.

