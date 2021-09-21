Region 5 job fair to be held in Lake Charles on October 19

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Job Center’s Region 5 Job Fair will be held in Lake Charles on October 19, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The police jury said job seekers and employers are invited to take part in the job fair, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, in the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall, 900 Lakeshore Drive.

Veterans will be given priority and are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. in order to have exclusive access to employers until 9:30 a.m., the police jury said.

Job seekers must wear business attire in order to attend the event, and face masks are also required, according to the police jury. Participants also need to bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume, the police jury said.

The police jury said some companies will conduct on-site interviews, so those in attendance should make every effort to arrive early to ensure the opportunity to meet with employers. Pre-registration is not required, according to the police jury.

Following COVID-19 protocol, employer registration will remain open until the maximum capacity of 50 employers is reached, according to the police jury. To register, call the American Job Center at 337-721-4010 or email business@lwia51.com. There is no cost for employers to participate, the police jury said.

The job fair is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Development Board and the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For more information, contact the American Job Center at 337-721-4010.

