McNeese looks to stack wins heading into Southland Conference play

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a little longer than expected, but McNeese is finally in the win column after an impressive come from behind victory over Southern. The Cowboys ride that momentum into conference play as they head to San Antonio to face UIW’s high-powered offense.

“In the spring they averaged 45 points a game now they are averaging 41 points a game,” Head Coach Frank Wilson said. “Their Quarterback is as prolific of a passer with arm talent and hand talent, but they pass the ball well, they score extremely well. we will need to play our best football to our ability in order to give ourselves the best opportunity to win this game.”

In addition to Jerry Rice Award winner Cameron Ward, UIW also sports a familiar face in former Cowboy Trevor Begue. The slot receiver is the team’s third-leading receiver with 154 yards and a touchdown.

“I think he is a good football player. He does good things for them,” Wilson said. “I think his body of work will be determined by how he performs not necessarily schematically what we will be doing and how to attack us but they’ve got good coaches who do a good job. They’ll do that and then try to use him in a position to affect the game and hopefully, we can put ourselves in a position to nullify that.”

“So that’s a good friend no matter how many paths change. Everybody’s paths are different,” Linebacker Kordell Willams said. “We aren’t going to stop talking to him because of that. He made a decision that is best for him and that’s what we want is what’s best for him but we aren’t shying away from his competition though. We are going to go out there put our cleats in the dirt and line up against him and treat him like an Incarnate Word player.”

While the Pokes still have love for Begue, there’s no love lost between McNeese and UIW after last season. In the Cardinals’ 48-20 win, UIW scored with 33 seconds left in the game to make it a 4 touchdown lead.

“We didn’t forget. We got to get our lick back. We are going to get our lick back,” Williams said. “You know it’s the scoreboard that determines the win or a loss but I didn’t like how after the game they were like Hurricane UIW hits McNeese. I didn’t like that. A sour taste in my mouth. that’s what I feel like is motivating us.”

The Cowboys look to stack wins as they travel to San Antonio for an 11 A.M. kickoff on Saturday against UIW.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.