LSU prepares for the Bulldogs “Air Raid” offense

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU showed glimpses of a team finally getting things together after crushing Central Michigan. The Chippewas are an average team at best, but Coach o was still fired up about the performance.

“Outstanding team effort. I want to thank our coaches for working so hard last week. Taking the next step for our team. We made some improvement, we’re not there yet. We got to continue to stay hungry,” said Ed Orgeron.

Now, comes SEC play, with a visit to Mississippi. The Bulldogs put the Tigers 2020 season in a tailspin with a dominating offensive effort.

Obviously Mike Leach runs the “Air Raid” led by Will Rogers. They got athletes all over the place. They know how to throw the football. They know how to dissect defenses. They’re very good. On defense, obviously the crossing routes, the pick routes, the wheel routes. All the things we saw last year. We seen them again on film. They’re very good at it.

LSU owns 17 sacks this season, that’s tops in the country. But going forward, the unit will have to do it without the services of Andre Anthony.

And let me say this about Andre Anthony. What an outstanding Tiger. What an outstanding leader. Andre has been with me since the beginning here. We absolutely love him.What an outstanding player. We absolutely love him. It’s sad news. It really is. Andre has a season ending injury. But he will be with us this year, and whatever the next step is from there, we will find out,” said Orgeron.

True freshman Maason Smith will move to defensive end to fill in for Anthony. The Houma native has three sacks playing at defensive tackle.

