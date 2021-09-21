Local educator receives Angel Award for suicide prevention program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A teacher at Washington-Marion High School has been named a recipient of the 2021 Angel Awards. The award presented by the Blue Cross Foundation recognizes everyday people doing extraordinary good to improve the lives of young people in Louisiana.

Ken Brown knew he had to be the change since four students died by suicide from just one Lake Area school since 2014.

“Each death you stop and say, ‘This is horrible. I’ve got to do something,’ but after four deaths, you do something,” Brown said. “People don’t usually volunteer to be involved in suicide prevention. You’re usually thrust into it because of a tragedy.”

Brown has now made finding resources a lot easier.

“We started a program at Sam Houston called the P.I.L.O.T. program, and that’s a peer support program where we’re partnered with McNeese University and the McNeese psychology department and the Kay Dore Counseling Clinic, come into Sam Houston and train students to meet with other students,” Brown said.

Brown said the impact of this program is greater than they ever expected.

“We were clueless getting into this, and so we thought maybe it might cost a thousand bucks a year or something like that, but as of the last full school year that we have statistics for, I think we spent almost $14,000 on $20 sessions. That’s the need. The need’s real.,” Brown said.

Brown is proud of the work he has done with the program and hopes to spread the importance of suicide awareness

“Honestly, the best part of the award is that we’re actually talking about the need right now and talking about suicide prevention because there’s a huge stigma involved with mental illness and suicide, and the more you talk about it the lesser that stigma becomes,” Brown said.

Brown and other honorees will be recognized on Nov. 15th on Louisiana Public Broadcasting statewide.

For more information on Suicide Prevention resources and free training, contact the following:

Ken Brown: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

kbrownafsp@gmail.com

Charmaine Anderson: Prevention Services Coordinator, Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority

charmaine.anderson@imcalhsa.org

