Lake Charles competes against Shreveport in COVID-19 vaccination challenge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles city officials are thinking outside of the box as they encourage locals to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Understanding that the Louisiana Department of Health is on board with this, and after speaking with some local doctors and getting a little guidance, I was happy to participate,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.

Mayor Hunter and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins are competing to see which city will have the greatest increase in first-time doses.

“I hope this encourages people to go sit down and have a very frank, one-on-one conversation with their doctor,” Hunter said.

Hunter said that Lake Charles is in a better state than two weeks ago, but the virus needs to remain at the forefront of conversation.

“The resounding, clear and consistent message that I receive from the hospital community and local physicians is the endgame or the way out of this is through vaccinations,” Hunter said.

The winner of the competition will receive local food favorites from the other city.

“We are wagering a captain’s platter from Steamboat Bills and tea cakes from Sweets and Treats, so we will see who will be able to feast on the other city’s delicacies,” Hunter said.

The competition ends Oct. 31, and the winner will be announced on social media.

