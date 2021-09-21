Lake Charles Championship set for debut in March of 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After years of waiting, the PGA TOUR’s Korn Ferry Tour is coming to Lake Charles and the Golden Nugget in March of 2022. The Lake Charles Championship is one of 26 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 schedule that spans four countries and 18 states.

“The PGA is extremely excited. This has been three years in the making. It’s the longest inaugural event in the history of the PGA tour,” said Kyle Edmiston, the President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles. “The Korn Ferry Tour has continued to grow in its success and exposure as the pathway to the PGA. Being able to bring that type of event to the Lake Area, to help with the rebuild and resurgence of our community, I think it’s going to be excellent timing when we start the event in 2022.”

The Lake Charles Championship was announced in August of 2019 with a plan to debut the following March. COVID-19 pushed the inaugural event to 2021 before hurricane damage suffered by Laura and Delta moved the event yet again.

The official date of the Lake Charles Championship will be March 24-27 as 156 professional golfers from around the world will come to Lake Charles to compete for the $750,000 purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2024.

Despite a reputation as the “Youth Sports Capital of Louisiana,” Visit Lake Charles has made a concerted effort to bring pro events like the Korn Ferry Tour to Southwest Louisiana.

“Eric Zartler on our team has done a fabulous job on our team of bringing top-notch sports to Southwest Louisiana and we have planted that as the flag,” said Edmiston. “To move that to the next level and bring a Korn Ferry Tour event to Lake Charles and really have a long-term plan for growing that event, it’s going to really amp up what we’re doing in Southwest Louisiana to bring more exposure to the community.”

The Lake Charles Championship will come off the heels of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in Broussard the week prior.

Monday and Tuesday will be practice days for the players with a Pro-Am reception being held Tuesday night. The Pro-Am will be held Wednesday with the Championship set to begin Thursday. Cuts will occur after play on Friday Sunday crowning the champion.

Fans are encouraged to attend the four-day tournament at The Country Club at the Golden Nugget.

“Fans are able to come out to the golf course and walk the halls with the players. There will be roped-off areas on each hole, just like a PGA TOUR event. There will be areas for spectators to congregate and see the guys up close. They’ll be able to get right up next to the action,” said Steve Nieman, Bruno Events Championship Director. “In two or three years you will be seeing these guys at the Houston Open or in New Orleans [Zurich Classic] at different events throughout the year.”

Visit Lake Charles and the team at Bruno Events said they will need 300-350 volunteers to run the event.

“[The volunteers] will be working in a variety of events on the course and off the course and in behind-the-scenes jobs,” said Nieman. “Golf knowledge or no golf knowledge, there is an opportunity for everyone to get a chance to see these guys up close.”

For more information on the event or how to volunteer, visit LakeCharlesChampionship.com.

