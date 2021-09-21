First Alert Forecast: Warm for now, but a cold front arrives later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer-like weather will continue for the next day and a half, but cooler weather is on the way thanks to an approaching cold front. Temperatures will be warm with morning lows in the mid 70s Tuesday and afternoon highs will top out near 90 degrees. We may see some scattered showers and storms during the day Tuesday, but rain is more likely overnight into Wednesday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The cold front will bring a good chance of rain in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Temperatures will drop behind the front with highs topping out in the low 80s behind the front. It will likely be breezy Wednesday too out of the north and that northerly wind will usher in cooler and drier air.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Thursday thru Saturday will bring very nice weather with lows in the 50s and afternoon highs that will top out near 80 degrees. The humidity will be very low too so it will feel very comfortable! This would be perfect for opening your windows and doing anything outdoors.

We will gradually moderate by Sunday, but the weather will still be nice. Temperatures will still reach the low 60s and afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. But rain is not in the forecast until the middle of next week.

We will continue to warm through early next week and the humidity will increase as southerly winds return. Temperatures will climb back to near 90 for afternoon highs along with morning lows near 70 by Wednesday. Another cold front may push into our area by the end of next week with another round of cooler weather. But for now I will not focus much on that since it is 10 days away.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through early next week. However we are monitoring 2 named systems over the Atlantic, both of which will turn north and threaten no one.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.