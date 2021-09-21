FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy weather nears its end with a cold front on the way tonight

Tuesday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the first big cold front on the way to usher in the official start of fall tomorrow, we’re down to the final hours of this very hot and muggy weather with one last today to swelter in 100+ degree heat index values today. Rain holds off for most of the day with the exception of a few isolated afternoon storms. Highs top out in the lower 90s with heat index values up to around 102. The better chance of rain arrives during the evening with the arrival of the cold front.

Line of storms this evening (KPLC)

Rain chances will increase after sunset and through midnight although the line of storms moving through will happen rather quickly, dropping less than ½” of rain for most of the area. Severe weather is not anticipated with these storms that look to exit the entire area after midnight as temperatures begin to fall into the 60s by sunrise Wednesday. Some clouds start the day with increasing sunshine through the afternoon as highs top out around 80. Most of Wednesday will be breezy with northeasterly winds 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts.

Morning low forecast (KPLC)

The real fall feel arrives by Thursday and Friday mornings with widespread lows in the 50s are expected for most all of the area as cooler and drier air continues to filter into the region behind the front. Expect clear skies and lighter breezes Thursday and Friday as well with plenty of sunshine warming up highs near 80 by afternoon. High pressure will be our dominate weather feature over the days ahead, keeping sunshine in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. Highs top out around 80 each afternoon with lows in the 50s through Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics stay active in the Atlantic but there are no threats to the Gulf over the next several days. Tropical storms Peter and Rose stay out over the open water posing no threats to land, with two new areas of development possible over the next 5 days that also appear to stay out to sea as well. The next names up are Sam and Teresa. While there are no threats to the Gulf in the tropics, it’s still important to stay prepared as hurricane season continues through the end of November.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

